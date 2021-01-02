Previous
Good Afternoon Shoreham by moirab
Good Afternoon Shoreham

Late afternoon walk. Sunset. Loving where I live.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
Photo Details

