Daughter and Grandchildren by moirab
Daughter and Grandchildren

By a river near Christchurch.

I have been in New Zealand visiting since early December
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
