Bike Ride by moirab
18 / 365

Bike Ride

My first bike ride since moving to Shoreham. First in 2021. First for months. Not too cold. Not too windy. Not too wet.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
Photo Details

