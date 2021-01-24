Previous
Shoreham Air Crash Memorial by moirab
Eleven men lost their lives in August 2015 at Shoreham Air Show when a small plane crashed on the road just north of the Toll bridge. This memorial with its eleven arches one for each of the men who lost their lives is really very beautiful.
