Lighthouse Beach by moirab
Lighthouse Beach

Where the River Adur goes out to the sea. Lovely Spring day - I stopped on the way home from work. Toddlers playing, swimmers in wetsuits, boats going into the canal, kayakers coming and going. I sat in the beach for almost an hour.
23rd March 2021

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
