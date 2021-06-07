Previous
Feeding Turnstone by moirab
157 / 365

Feeding Turnstone

Summer plumage hence black and white head and looking so ginger. Digging in the mud rather than turning stones.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
Photo Details

