Dome Cinema Worthing by moirab
173 / 365

Dome Cinema Worthing

The real thing is just across the road from the model. First cinema visit since last October. So lovely to do something so normal. I saw The Father which was excellent but sad too. And of course we had to have a walk after.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
47% complete

Photo Details

