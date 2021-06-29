Previous
Window Shopping Snail by moirab
Window Shopping Snail

He was about to be driven away on the front grille of a very posh car. I saved him and put him out of harm's way on the ledge. When I had finished my shopping he seemed to be enjoying a spot of window shopping!
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
