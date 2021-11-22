Previous
From the Footbridge by moirab
323 / 365

From the Footbridge

The river was pink.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Moira Brown

@moirab
Hello and Happy New Year to old friends and new. I haven't been around for a while but here I am again having moved house...
88% complete

Yoland ace
Beautiful scene, so calm.
The pink is lovely.
November 22nd, 2021  
Bep
Really beautiful.
November 22nd, 2021  
