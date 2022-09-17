Previous
A storm is coming by mojkutak
16 / 365

A storm is coming

The sky was at first clear blue, then we had rain, afterwards a rainbow appeared and the day was over with a wonderful image of the sunset left in our minds.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Nina

@mojkutak
4% complete

