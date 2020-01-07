Previous
Next
Getting dark by monicac
252 / 365

Getting dark

Yesterday evening. I like the tree silhouettes against the sky and how bright the first star (Venus??) is in contrast.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise