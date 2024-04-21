Previous
Engraver's desk by monicac
Engraver's desk

The engraver was having a rest, so I took my chance and took a photo of his desk
Monica

JackieR ace
What fabulous detail, great you grabbed your opportunity
April 21st, 2024  
