Photo 1817
Engraver's desk
The engraver was having a rest, so I took my chance and took a photo of his desk
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st April 2024 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
What fabulous detail, great you grabbed your opportunity
April 21st, 2024
