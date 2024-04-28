Previous
Market by monicac
Photo 1824

Market

This old market is now full of cafés and bars - a nice place to have a drink
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely capture, full of interest
April 28th, 2024  
Pat
What a lovely building and nicely composed with the gates each side.
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise