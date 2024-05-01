Previous
Light yellow orchid by monicac
Light yellow orchid

Spring is here, and orchids start to bloom. I love this one because every flower has one or more weird petals (bigger than ti should, or smaller, or in a strange position, or...) - each one is different!
1st May 2024

Monica

@monicac
