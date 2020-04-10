Sign up
Torrijas
In Spain, torrijas is the typical dessert on Good Friday. Practically everyone has them with coffee after lunch.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
346
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th April 2020 3:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
torrijas
,
technique-foodstories
Lastrami
Looks sweet and very delicious :)
April 10th, 2020
Monica
@lastrami_
It is!
April 10th, 2020
