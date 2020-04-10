Previous
Torrijas by monicac
Torrijas

In Spain, torrijas is the typical dessert on Good Friday. Practically everyone has them with coffee after lunch.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Lastrami
Looks sweet and very delicious :)
April 10th, 2020  
Monica
@lastrami_ It is!
April 10th, 2020  
