352 / 365
Yellow phal
I'm so glad orchids bloom inside! It's always nice to have flowers at home - and even nicer now that most of us are confined inside.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
2
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
352
photos
38
followers
33
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
2
2
1
365
E-M10MarkII
16th April 2020 9:49am
Public
flower
,
orchid
,
phal
Alyssa C
Cool photo
April 16th, 2020
Monica
@lil_picture_artist
Thanks a lot!
April 16th, 2020
