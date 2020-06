San Miguel de los Reyes

This morning I've walked to the Monastery of Saint Michael of the Kings. It was built in the 16th century, and it was secularised after about 200 years. Then it was used as a poorhouse, a school and a prison during the civil war. At the moment it belongs to the city. After an important restoration, it houses an specialised library for scholars. Right now it's closed to the public, but usually It can be visited at the weekend -with a guide-, and the old chapel is used as a theatre/concert hall.