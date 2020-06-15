Sign up
Photo 412
When will you be ready, honey?
Both doves started preening at the same time. The one in the left took a longer time to do it, and the other one didn't look very happy about it.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
412
photos
44
followers
37
following
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
Tags
bird
,
animal
,
dove
,
sixws-106
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Love your title. Sweet capture.
June 15th, 2020
Monica
@mittens
Thanks a lot!
June 15th, 2020
