When will you be ready, honey? by monicac
Photo 412

When will you be ready, honey?

Both doves started preening at the same time. The one in the left took a longer time to do it, and the other one didn't look very happy about it.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!


mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Love your title. Sweet capture.
June 15th, 2020  
Monica
@mittens Thanks a lot!
June 15th, 2020  
