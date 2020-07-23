Sign up
Hex nut
Somebody lost this in the street - I hope it was not an essential part of whatever machinery it was attached to.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
iPhone 11
Tags
metal
,
closeup
,
nut
,
eotb-122
