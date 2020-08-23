Previous
Next
Lost keys by monicac
Photo 481

Lost keys

Someone found these keys, and left them near the path, at eye level, so they are easier to spot. I hope the owner finds them and doesn't have to change his locks.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise