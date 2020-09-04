The Stork

This building houses some of the offices of the regional government at the moment, but it used to be a maternity hospital. That's why it still has the statue of the stork bringing the baby (can you see it?), and it's still called The Stork building. I was born there!

Legend has it that there's a ghost there. Apparently, some people have heard a young mum who died in labour crying for her baby. No idea whether it's true, but it must be upsetting to work there and to hear any kind of strange noise!