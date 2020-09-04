Previous
The Stork by monicac
Photo 493

The Stork

This building houses some of the offices of the regional government at the moment, but it used to be a maternity hospital. That's why it still has the statue of the stork bringing the baby (can you see it?), and it's still called The Stork building. I was born there!
Legend has it that there's a ghost there. Apparently, some people have heard a young mum who died in labour crying for her baby. No idea whether it's true, but it must be upsetting to work there and to hear any kind of strange noise!
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
135% complete

bruni ace
It's an impressive looking building.Yes I see the silhouette of it.
September 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice architecture.
September 4th, 2020  
