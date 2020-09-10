Sign up
Photo 499
Vanda orchid
I have two vanda orchids - they both receive the same care. One of them has never bloomed at home, it grows and produces new leaves, but no flowers. This one, on the other hand, blooms twice a year. Balance, I guess.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Tags
flower
,
orchid
,
nf-sooc-2020
