Photo 531
Ready to fly away...
... or not. Some decisions are tough to make...
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
2
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
531
photos
46
followers
41
following
145% complete
View this month »
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
sooc
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture with great silhouettes. Fav!
October 12th, 2020
Monica
@mittens
Thanks a lot!
October 12th, 2020
