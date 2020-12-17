Sign up
Photo 597
You are never too old to play
Children are usually seen playing with model boats in this artificial "lake" - even really big children like this one!
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th December 2020 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
play
,
model
,
sixws-112
Sharon Lee
ace
Never too old.
December 17th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Haha that looks like great fun.
December 17th, 2020
