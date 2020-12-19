Previous
Photo shoot by monicac
Photo 599

Photo shoot

I took this photo last Sunday. I went to take pictures to the City of Arts and Sciences and came across these people in the middle of a photo shoot. They were lucky, at midday it was warm enough to wear these clothes, even in December.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
