Photo 662
Dandelion... with a visitor
I was taking photos of some dandelions when I've spotted this one, possibly being eaten by a bug. I had never seen this kind of bug - it's similar to a stink bug, but furry. Do you know what it is?
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
Tags
flower
dandelion
bug
