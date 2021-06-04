Sign up
Photo 766
Empty playground
This playground is usually full of children at this hour, it feels weird to see it empty.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
playground
empty
bkb in the city
Sad to see
June 4th, 2021
