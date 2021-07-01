Sign up
Photo 793
Orchid
This is the first time this orchid blooms at home - I've had it for years, but it just grew leaves, not flowers, to the point that I didn't remember which colour they are.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
bloom
,
orchid
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really pretty, Monica.
July 1st, 2021
