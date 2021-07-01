Previous
Next
Orchid by monicac
Photo 793

Orchid

This is the first time this orchid blooms at home - I've had it for years, but it just grew leaves, not flowers, to the point that I didn't remember which colour they are.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really pretty, Monica.
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise