Cactus garden by monicac
Cactus garden

This is in front of a local government office, and I like how they used the little space they had to create a little garden. With our climate, it takes care of itself, mainly!
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Judith Johnson
What a wonderful display of cactus
July 7th, 2021  
