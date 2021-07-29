Sign up
Photo 821
Fly
Taken with the phone - no time to go and bring the camera!
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Tags
bug
,
fly
,
insect
Ian
A very impressive close-up, super detail - fav!
Ian
July 29th, 2021
