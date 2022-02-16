Sign up
Photo 1023
Tiny snail
This little snail is about 0,5 cm across. So cute!
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th February 2022 6:04pm
Tags
snail
Judith Johnson
Super sharp image
February 16th, 2022
