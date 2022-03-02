Previous
Petticoat by monicac
Photo 1037

Petticoat

This is an example of the petticoat women wear under the traditional costume in Valencia, so it's usually not seen. I saw it in a shop window and couldn't resist taking a picture, despite the reflections on the glass.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
