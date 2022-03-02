Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1037
Petticoat
This is an example of the petticoat women wear under the traditional costume in Valencia, so it's usually not seen. I saw it in a shop window and couldn't resist taking a picture, despite the reflections on the glass.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1037
photos
59
followers
55
following
284% complete
View this month »
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd March 2022 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clothes
,
tradition
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close