The end of the falla

Little fallera crying while she sees her falla burn. Fallas are made to be burnt, but it's always hard for little ones when it's their falla burning.

This young girl in particular was selected to represent all children in the city, and has been treated like a little queen, so she's taking it quite hard.

It's a photo from the TV, because it was cold and rainy, so I didn't go out. I watched the fallas burn from the confort of my living room.