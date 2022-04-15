Sign up
Photo 1081
Why me?
Teo wondering what he's done wrong to deserve a bath.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1081
photos
59
followers
54
following
296% complete
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
15th April 2022 10:25am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
bath
,
teo
Lesley
ace
Aw bless! Bedraggled but beautiful
April 15th, 2022
bruni
ace
You can read his thoughts. so cute soaking wet.
April 15th, 2022
