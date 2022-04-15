Previous
Why me? by monicac
Photo 1081

Why me?

Teo wondering what he's done wrong to deserve a bath.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Monica

Lesley ace
Aw bless! Bedraggled but beautiful
April 15th, 2022  
bruni ace
You can read his thoughts. so cute soaking wet.
April 15th, 2022  
