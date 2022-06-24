Sign up
Photo 1151
Monster!
Huge black beetle - I hadn't seen the ant on the left until I zoomed in, so I don't know what's happening. Maybe the beetle is running over it? Is it going to eat the ant? Isthe ant just photobombing the picture? 🤷♀️
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1151
1151
bug
beetle
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture - not sure about the poor ant!
June 24th, 2022
