Previous
Next
Monster! by monicac
Photo 1151

Monster!

Huge black beetle - I hadn't seen the ant on the left until I zoomed in, so I don't know what's happening. Maybe the beetle is running over it? Is it going to eat the ant? Isthe ant just photobombing the picture? 🤷‍♀️
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely closeup capture - not sure about the poor ant!
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise