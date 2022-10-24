Sign up
Photo 1272
Can I help you?
When I left the room, Teo was in his bed. When I came back, he was trying to help me preparing exams. So nice of him.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1272
photos
55
followers
50
following
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th October 2022 8:00am
Tags
dog
,
teo
