Photo 1407
Happy Women's Day!
We have been putting up these posters about important women in different fields - especially the oldest ones have been ignored forever!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1407
photos
55
followers
48
following
385% complete
Laura
ace
Happy International Women's Day. It's great to see pioneering women.
March 8th, 2023
