Cathedral by monicac
Photo 1443

Cathedral

The back of the cathedral in Segovia. It was the last Gothic cathedral built in Spain.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
395% complete

