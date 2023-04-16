Devil takes a selfie

There's a legend in Segovia which says that the Aqueduct was built by the devil - he had to build it just in one night, in exchange of the soul of a young girl. Unfortunately for him, he was so vain that he stopped to admire his work before setting the last stone, and just then the sun rose and he didn't get the girl's soul.

This statue is a modern take of the old legend, where the devil not only stops to behold his work, but also to take a selfie, using the last stone as a support.

It's quite a new statue, and one of the most visited in the city, but it was quite controversial when it was made - the church representatives were furious that the devil got a statue, even if it was part of a legend and clearly not an homage or anything sinister. If you look closely, he has a "segovia" cover for his phone!