Hell

Yesterday was one of the worst evenings in my city's hitory. This huge building burnt. Apparently, the façade was covered with some plastic material which was terribly flammable, and it made the fire grow and cover the whole building in minutes. It was the worst fire in recent history - so far, there are 10 dead people, and other 5 are missing; moreover, more than 150 people lost absoulutely everything they had. So very sad and terrifying.

(The photo is not mine)