Nice garden! by monicac
Photo 1924

Nice garden!

This is (part of) the garden of Nymphenburg Palace in Munich. Impressive - as is the palace. The canal is so long that the royal family used a gondola - the gondola is still there to give rides to tourists, but it was not working today).
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
527% complete

Michelle
Beautiful capture, lovely reflections
August 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Very impressive!
August 6th, 2024  
