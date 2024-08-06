Sign up
Photo 1924
Nice garden!
This is (part of) the garden of Nymphenburg Palace in Munich. Impressive - as is the palace. The canal is so long that the royal family used a gondola - the gondola is still there to give rides to tourists, but it was not working today).
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Michelle
Beautiful capture, lovely reflections
August 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Very impressive!
August 6th, 2024
