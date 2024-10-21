Previous
Repairs by monicac
Photo 2000

Repairs

While walking Teo I've come across these men doing some kind of work on the road. No idea what they were doing (some kind of hole) but it was really noisy and requires a lot of equipment!
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise