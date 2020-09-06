Sign up
The benches in monochrome
The same benches shot in monochrome and one second exposure.
This photo is sooo wrong.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
moni kozi
@monikozi
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Andrea Simon
Having a fetish with these two benches? :))
September 6th, 2020
moni kozi
@asimon
nope. Just trying out various modes in the camera, with the 25 mm setting. And of course no post processing
September 6th, 2020
Andrea Simon
Oooo i see. Very nice
September 6th, 2020
moni kozi
@asimon
check this out
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
September 6th, 2020
