The benches in monochrome by monikozi
68 / 365

The benches in monochrome

The same benches shot in monochrome and one second exposure.
This photo is sooo wrong.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
Photo Details

Andrea Simon
Having a fetish with these two benches? :))
September 6th, 2020  
moni kozi
@asimon nope. Just trying out various modes in the camera, with the 25 mm setting. And of course no post processing
September 6th, 2020  
Andrea Simon
Oooo i see. Very nice
September 6th, 2020  
