Put the kettle on by monikozi
Put the kettle on

my coffee tree is growing steadily
14th May 2024 14th May 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Annie D ace
lovely specimen and I love the pot :)
May 14th, 2024  
Christina ace
Love the pot - the eyes are so wide they look like they are hanging out for a coffee!
May 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning it looks, you found the perfect pot for it too.
May 14th, 2024  
