That obsession...
Sleeping beauty dreaming she was a unicorn, and embracing her next obsession.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
moni kozi
@monikozi
Ricksnap
ace
Another good selfie - so it’s goodbye owls, hello unicorns is it?
December 28th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Perfect placement of the unicorn horn!
December 28th, 2020
moni kozi
Hahahaaa!!! Never goodbye owls, always hello unicorns. Thanks for dropping by,
@ricksnap
December 28th, 2020
moni kozi
Yes, it was on purpose,
@kjarn
. If i showed the unicorn head, my head wouldn't have fit in the picture. Thanks for dropping by.
December 28th, 2020
John Falconer
ace
Nice!!! Great black and white. I believe in unicorns now.
December 28th, 2020
