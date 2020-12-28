Previous
That obsession... by monikozi
181 / 365

That obsession...

Sleeping beauty dreaming she was a unicorn, and embracing her next obsession.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
Ricksnap ace
Another good selfie - so it’s goodbye owls, hello unicorns is it?
December 28th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Perfect placement of the unicorn horn!
December 28th, 2020  
moni kozi
Hahahaaa!!! Never goodbye owls, always hello unicorns. Thanks for dropping by, @ricksnap
December 28th, 2020  
moni kozi
Yes, it was on purpose, @kjarn. If i showed the unicorn head, my head wouldn't have fit in the picture. Thanks for dropping by.
December 28th, 2020  
John Falconer ace
Nice!!! Great black and white. I believe in unicorns now.
December 28th, 2020  
