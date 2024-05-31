Previous
April almost reading by monikozi
April almost reading

Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson - an authorised biography, although, apparently, Jobs did not read it before publication. I am really taking that with a pinch of salt. The subject was a genius intriguing wacko. The author is not unfamiliar to me. But this is an excessively long story and quite winding, going back and forth in time. Not to mention the questionable translation. And what I hate most in books in general, the lousy proofreading - if any.
BUT the legacy of Steve Jobs should be taught in schools, particularly in design and IT schools.
I still have a few pages to go, but it counts as read.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
You sound a lot like my sister, there are certain authors whose books she refuses to read due to lack of proofreading and bad translations.😁
June 1st, 2024  
