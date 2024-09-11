Previous
Living picture by monikozi
Photo 1293

Living picture

Weed grown between window panes make a sort of picture.
On the right hand corner of the pane there are 3 wasp nests.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That does look like nature's version of a framed piece of art. Well spotted.
September 11th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Such an interesting find. Wow!
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise