Previous
Photo 1327
Completely different sky just a few steps away
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
2
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1327
photos
98
followers
90
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
2nd November 2024 5:21pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and tones.
November 4th, 2024
