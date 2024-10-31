Previous
October readings by monikozi
October readings

Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely - excellent insights into how our thinking works
An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks - my all time favourite doctor writer
moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
