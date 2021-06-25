Previous
Vines under the bark by monikozi
Vines under the bark

Can you see those? I find it amazing how those vines silently grew under the bark of this tree. I don't know what they are. To my logic, they grew there more recently, as the bark cracked as they grew stronger.
