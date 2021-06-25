Sign up
Vines under the bark
Can you see those? I find it amazing how those vines silently grew under the bark of this tree. I don't know what they are. To my logic, they grew there more recently, as the bark cracked as they grew stronger.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
0
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
360
photos
76
followers
92
following
98% complete
View this month »
360
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
19th June 2021 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Tags
52wc-2021-mk
,
52wc-2021-w25
